Hibernian Women Head Coach Grant Scott has been named the PFA Scotland SWPL Manager of the Year.

Scott has led Hibernian Women to the top of the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League with three matches remaining.

His side went on an incredible 16-game unbeaten streak across the turn of the year, with unforgettable victories over Celtic, Glasgow City and Rangers amongst the many wins achieved.

Hibs Women also reached their first domestic cup final since 2022 under Scott’s guidance after going on a memorable Sky Sports Cup run.

Scott collected the award at the PFA Awards night in Glasgow on Sunday 4 May, 2025 – just hours after leading his side to a historic Edinburgh Derby victory over city rivals Hearts.

