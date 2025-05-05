Hibs defender Jack Iredale has won the Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season at the PFA awards.

Iredale was nominated for his stunning strike in the Edinburgh Derby!.

His tremendous volley earned Hibs all three points in a memorable 2-1 victory over Hearts at Easter Road the last time the two teams met in March.

The 28-year-old’s goal was his first for the Club and came at a crucial time as David Gray’s side made it back-to-back wins in the Edinburgh Derby having won at Tynecastle on Boxing Day.

Iredale’s goal was one of 12 nominees, and the defender was voted the winner after a public vote.

He picked up the award at the PFA Awards night in Glasgow on Sunday 4 May, 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...