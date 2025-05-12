Council’s Traffic Regulation Orders Sub-Committee

This committee meeting today has what looks like a lightweight agenda. but the New Town and Broughton Community Council would beg to differ.

The community council has written an article on their website which is almost an open letter or a replacement for a deputation – since they are not able to make a deputation to this quasi-judicial meeting.

They have concerns about the request to the committee to make Experimental Traffic Regulation Orders (ETROs) in two places permanent – on Waverley Bridge and on London Road. The community council believes the issues which they raised previously have not been properly addressed in the report before the committee and ask for it to reconsider what it might make permanent.

This week at Edinburgh Council

Monday, 12th May, 2025

10.00 am Traffic Regulation Orders Sub-Committee – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers

Traffic Regulation Orders Sub-Committee – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers 2.00 pm Special Meeting, Policy and Sustainability Committee – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers.

Special Meeting, Policy and Sustainability Committee – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers. At this meeting the fallout from the Edinburgh Integration Joint Board (EIJB) decision to cut payments to 64 third parties continues. At Monday’s meeting the council sets out how it will provide funding of £2.026 million to 45 organisations, saying “This allocation represents 69% of the total value of EIJB grant funding provided to these organisations during 2024/25, or 93% of the total EIJB grant funding removed for the period June 2025 to March 2026. The report also states that the hope is this funding “will help prevent closure of a number of third sector organisations in Edinburgh, prevent redundancies of key staff, help organisations avoid having to make unsustainable use of reserves to cover core running costs, prevent organisations having to scale back non-EIJB funded service delivery in order to cover core costs, and maintain critical money advice services that deliver £11m of financial benefits to low income Edinburgh citizens every year”.

Tuesday, 13th May, 2025

Wednesday, 14th May, 2025

Thursday, 15th May, 2025

Friday, 16th May, 2025

Edinburgh Tartan Parade 2025

L-R Gail Porter who hosted the after party at the Usher Hall with Grand Marshal, Kyle Dawson President of National Tartan Day New York Committee, and the Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

Our social media is full of tartan, colour and the sound of bagpipes. All of the 1600 participants and those watching on enjoyed the spectacle of the first Edinburgh Tartan Parade – with many including the Lord Provost calling for a repeat next year.

We have so much video content that we have spread it around over YouTube, TikTok, Bluesky and Facebook.

If you were there then do share what you thought of the day. Our comments section below is open.

Professor Joe Goldblatt Chair of Edinburgh Interfaith Organaisaiotn and his wife, the author, Nancy Lynner with their dog, CoCo.

Mags on the right is one of the three Highland Divas who perform regularly in New York at the Tartan Day events and who also performed a the Tattoo in Edinburgh.

Tea Dance

Cuddies Lane

Artist Chris Rutterford is back in Colinton – this time in Cuddies Lane. Here he shows the ongoing work to recreate Spylaw Street as a backdrop to the new mural planned there. We will check in with him soon to see how it is progressing. Meantime the Colinton Amenity Association has set up a JustGiving page for anyone to donate to help make the artwork a reality.

