Police are appealing to the public for help to trace 16-year-old Sienna Gilbert who has been reported missing from Leith.

She was last seen around 8pm on Saturday 10 May 2025 on the Water of Leith Walkway near to Great Junction Street.

She is described as white female 5’2 (157 cm) in height with short brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey Nike t-shirt, black trousers, white and grey Nike trainers. It is believed that she was also carrying a skateboard.

The teenager is known to frequent skate parks in Leith and other locations such as the city centre. She also has access to public transport.

Sergeant Marion Anderson, Leith Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Sienna’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Sienna or has any information on her whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible.”

If you can assist, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 3347 of 10/05/25.

