Nicky Cadden has been named Hibernian FC Player of the Year for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Hibs left-wing back has won the award in his first season at the Club piping Rocky Bushiri, Martin Boyle, and Nectar Triantis to the prize as voted for by the fans.

Nicky Cadden has been a key player registering 11 goal contributions. The 28-year-old won the SPFL Player of the Month award for December and has played a key role in the 17 match incredible unbeaten run.

It was a successful night for Rocky Bushiri who picked up two separate awards – claiming the Moment of the Season award for his last-minute equaliser against Aberdeen in November, before claiming the Players’ Player of the Year award.

Hibs take all 3 points at Easter Road with a 2-1 win over city rivals, Hearts

Credit: Ian Jacobs Scottish Premiership – Hibernian FC v Motherwell FC

11/1/2025

Hibs’ midfielder, Nectar Triantis, applauds the fans after Hibs beat Motherwell 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, UK.

Credit: Ian Jacobs Scottish Premiership – Hibernian FC v Motherwell FC

11/1/2025

Hibs’ Belgian defender, Rocky Bushiri, as Hibs take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, UK.

Credit: Ian Jacobs

Nectar Triantis picked up the Club’s Young Player of the Year award for his impressive season in the middle of the pitch, whilst there were no surprises that Jack Iredale won the Men’s Goal of the Season for that iconic goal in the Edinburgh Derby.

In the Women’s Team, Eilidh Adams was named Women’s Player of the Year for her outstanding season in-front of goal and after breaking into the Scotland Women’s National Team.

Kathleen McGovern took home the Women’s Goal of the Season award for her stunning strike against Rangers in December in a memorable 3-0 away victory.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Mirren.

Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK.

01/02/2020.

Pic shows: Hibs’ defender, Paul Hanlon, applauds the home support as Hibs play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh.

Credit: Ian Jacobs Hibernian striker Eilidh Adams photo Cameron Allan / Hibernian FC

Dean Cleland also took to the stage to collect his Academy Player of the Year award, whilst the Club welcomed back Paul Hanlon to Easter Road who was awarded the Special Recognition Award for his outstanding contribution to Hibernian FC over the years.

The full list of award winners are as follows:

Men’s Player of the Year – Nicky Cadden

Sponsored by Caledonian Heating & Plumbing

Women’s Player of the Year – Eilidh Adams

Sponsored by Linn Botanic Gardens

Men’s Young Player of the Year – Nectar Triantis

Sponsored by JB Contracts

Men’s Players’ Player of the Year – Rocky Bushiri

Sponsored by Redpath and McLean

Special Recognition Award – Paul Hanlon

Sponsored by AAA Coaches

Men’s Goal of the Season – Jack Iredale vs Hearts

Sponsored by Owen Gibb & Sons Ltd

Women’s Goal of the Season – Kathleen McGovern

Sponsored by MGM Timber

Staff Member of the Year – Matteo Zara and Lauren Dunn

Sponsored by The Gordon Family

Moment of the Season – Rocky Bushiri goal vs Aberdeen (3-3)

Sponsored by LNER

Academy Player of the Season – Dean Cleland

Sponsored by The Gordon Family

