Nicky Cadden has been named Hibernian FC Player of the Year for the 2024/25 campaign.
The Hibs left-wing back has won the award in his first season at the Club piping Rocky Bushiri, Martin Boyle, and Nectar Triantis to the prize as voted for by the fans.
Nicky Cadden has been a key player registering 11 goal contributions. The 28-year-old won the SPFL Player of the Month award for December and has played a key role in the 17 match incredible unbeaten run.
It was a successful night for Rocky Bushiri who picked up two separate awards – claiming the Moment of the Season award for his last-minute equaliser against Aberdeen in November, before claiming the Players’ Player of the Year award.
Nectar Triantis picked up the Club’s Young Player of the Year award for his impressive season in the middle of the pitch, whilst there were no surprises that Jack Iredale won the Men’s Goal of the Season for that iconic goal in the Edinburgh Derby.
In the Women’s Team, Eilidh Adams was named Women’s Player of the Year for her outstanding season in-front of goal and after breaking into the Scotland Women’s National Team.
Kathleen McGovern took home the Women’s Goal of the Season award for her stunning strike against Rangers in December in a memorable 3-0 away victory.
Dean Cleland also took to the stage to collect his Academy Player of the Year award, whilst the Club welcomed back Paul Hanlon to Easter Road who was awarded the Special Recognition Award for his outstanding contribution to Hibernian FC over the years.
The full list of award winners are as follows:
Men’s Player of the Year – Nicky Cadden
Sponsored by Caledonian Heating & Plumbing
Women’s Player of the Year – Eilidh Adams
Sponsored by Linn Botanic Gardens
Men’s Young Player of the Year – Nectar Triantis
Sponsored by JB Contracts
Men’s Players’ Player of the Year – Rocky Bushiri
Sponsored by Redpath and McLean
Special Recognition Award – Paul Hanlon
Sponsored by AAA Coaches
Men’s Goal of the Season – Jack Iredale vs Hearts
Sponsored by Owen Gibb & Sons Ltd
Women’s Goal of the Season – Kathleen McGovern
Sponsored by MGM Timber
Staff Member of the Year – Matteo Zara and Lauren Dunn
Sponsored by The Gordon Family
Moment of the Season – Rocky Bushiri goal vs Aberdeen (3-3)
Sponsored by LNER
Academy Player of the Season – Dean Cleland
Sponsored by The Gordon Family
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.