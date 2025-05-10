Firefighters have been in attendance at a large outdoor fire affecting an area of forest in West Lothian since around midday on Saturday, 10 May.

The fire started in an area just off the B7010 near Fauldhouse.

Due to smoke in the area, local residents are being urged to keep windows and doors closed.

Around fifty firefighters are working at the scene, supported by a helicopter that is dropping water onto the affected area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.43am on Saturday, 10 May to reports of a large outdoor fire affecting a remote area of forest near Fauldhouse.

“Operations Control currently has seven appliances at the scene, as well as a high volume pump, all terrain vehicle and a water bowser.

“Firefighters will continue to work to extinguish the fire.”

Fire at Fauldhouse PHOTO Craig Duncan

Like this: Like Loading...