Under new management since October 2022, The Bonnington has been quietly transforming into a neighbourhood gem under Carlo Carrozzi’s stewardship.

With an impressive hospitality pedigree spanning Edinburgh’s iconic venues—the Voodoo Rooms, Dragonfly, and his multi-award-winning street food venture at Edinburgh Street Food, The Peruvian – Carrozzi has created something special: a local that genuinely supports locals.



I ventured in with my partners in crime, the Social Bitches, (look for them on social media…) to sample their new weekend offering – the Bonnington’s Sunday Spread. Adding a delightful touch to our afternoon was spotting our friend Rosie behind the bar (a former Voodoo Rooms colleague of Carlo’s), enjoying a break from parenting duties while lending her expertise to the operation.



Chef Elliot, who leases the kitchen space, has crafted an inventive, comforting sharing-style feast perfect for gathering with loved ones. The Sunday menu revolves around your choice of succulent cornfed chicken (serving 2-4) or delicate seabream (ideal for 2).



Still nursing the remnants of a 60th birthday celebration from the night before, we started with restorative Bloody Marys, though the South American-inspired cocktail selection – featuring Pisco Sours and Inca Spritz – proved tempting.





The chicken arrived on an impressively large platter, surrounded by seasonal sides celebrating locally-sourced produce. Beautiful buttery leeks, tenderstem broccoli, and thinly sliced potatoes cooked with onions (a refreshing alternative to traditional roasties) accompanied our main, all elevated by a silky tarragon hollandaise. While we three managed to demolish everything, the portion would comfortably satisfy four diners.



Somehow, we found space for dessert. The concise selection of three options showcases quality over quantity: a decadent chocolate fondant; a chewy peanut and sesame cookie sandwich with white chocolate and chica; and the standout—a baked yoghurt with macerated strawberries and toasted oats that I’m determined to recreate at home. Chef Elliot generously shared his secret: Katie Rogers yoghurt, double cream, condensed milk, and tonka bean, cooked gently in a bain-marie.



Available first-come-first-served (unless pre-booked by Friday evening), it’s the perfect way to while away a Sunday afternoon. Their wine list is both interesting and accessible, carefully curated to complement Edinburgh’s eclectic seasons and their evolving kitchen offerings.



For weekday visits, their regular menu features thoughtful bar snacks (don’t miss the homemade pork scratchings), creative small plates including coronation fried chicken, and hearty large plates like bacon chop with chimichurri.



Whether collaborating with local brands, supporting fellow publicans, or serving their community the finest fare possible, The Bonnington operates without pretension but with plenty of heart. For those of us in the neighbourhood craving a quality Sunday spread, it’s quickly becoming an essential destination. Their creative, delicious food and cocktails make it worth seeking out, even if you’re not a local.



284 Bonnington Road, Edinburgh EH6 5BE, Scotland | +44 131 554 5824







