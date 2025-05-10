Stepping off on the Royal Mile, the event celebrated Scotland’s rich heritage, culture and fostering of inclusivity.

Colleagues from LNER joined the parade of more than 1,600 people including lively musicians, traditional pipe bands, dazzling dancers and other organisations who made their way along Cockburn Street, Waverley Bridge, East Princes Street Gardens and The National Galleries.

They wore sashes made from the official LNER tartan. The registered tartan was unveiled at Edinburgh Waverley station on 31 July 2019, marking the launch of LNER Class 800 Azuma trains on Anglo-Scot services.

Woven with rich and vibrant colours, the tartan symbolises the diverse places and communities served by LNER—from the Scottish Highlands to London. Its predominant blue represents Scotland, while red stands for England. White evokes the white rose of Yorkshire, where LNER’s historic headquarters are based. Purple reflects the heather of the Scottish landscape, green signifies the rolling hills and scenic destinations along the route, and silver-grey tramlines run through the pattern, symbolising the railway tracks that unite these communities.

Celebrating the spirit of the ‘LNER clan’, the tartan is a proud emblem for current and former employees alike, honouring their role in connecting people and places along the LNER route.

Inspired by the annual success of the New York City Tartan Day Parade, Edinburgh’s celebrations come as the city celebrates its 900th anniversary.

Jake Orros, Community Partnerships Manager at LNER, said: “At LNER, celebrating our communities is extremely important to us. We’re delighted to be sponsoring the inaugural Edinburgh Tartan Parade which brings people together to share traditions, all things Tartan and Scottish heritage and culture.”

Tania Pramschufer, Tartan Parade Scotland, said: “Tartan Parade Scotland are over the moon to welcome LNER as sponsors of the inaugural Edinburgh Tartan Parade, with shared community values and their support bringing together this very exciting event. Many of the parade participants will be arriving to Edinburgh on an LNER train from right across the UK, so they can enjoy the ride and relax right up until arriving to the dazzling tartan parade, joining 1600 kindred tartan enthusiasts.”

LNER one of the main sponsors sporting their own tartan

