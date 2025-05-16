The East of Scotland tennis Open gets underway this weekend at Craiglockhart and George Watson’s College courts with a lot to live up to.

Only a few weeks ago the event was named “competition of the year” in the Tennis Scotland annual awards and a bumper entry confirms it is as popular as ever.

Events range from under-8’s upwards and also incorporated will be a wheelchair tennis tournament as well as padel.

Top seeds in the main singles are Katie Gater (women) and Ewan Moore (men).

Much local interest will centre on Fraser Swan (Thistle) who is seeded sixth among the men while Hanna Augustynska, playing out of Craiglockhart Tennis Centre, and Aadya Iyer Chadalawada (David Lloyd, Newhaven) are highly promising teenagers seeded sixth and fourth respectively.

Earlier this year the girls teamed up to reach the semi-final of the Lexus British under-16 doubles.

Another to keep an eye out for the in under-14s is Watson’s College pupil Jack Fair playing out of Grange. Shrewd judges are tipping him for an exceptional career.

Main seedings – Men – 1. Ewan Moore; 2, David Killean; 3. Fraser Watters; 4. Liam O’Brien; 5. Adam Clunie; 6. Fraser Swan; 7. Callum McGinn; 8. Findlay Pratt.

Women – Katie Gater. 2. Heather Barlow; 3. Zoe Moffat; 4. Aadya Iyer Chadalawada; 5.. Kirsty Robertson; 6. Hanna Augustsynska; 7. Anna McKnight; 8. Anna McBride.

The event carries £700 prize money in both men’s and women’s events with £350 earmarked for runners-up.

Finals day on Sunday May 25 will be live streamed via the following links:

Centre Court – https://www.youtube.com/live/LVrs1vB-giE?si=1aVPOCMg99SCten3

Court 1 – https://www.youtube.com/live/wnb1Ye2GwVA?si=Vvbpz56ijUvyPsEH

Jacob Fearnley, British No 2 male from Edinburgh, is back in action on the pro tour next week contesting the Geneva Open. Jacob’s rapidly improving ranking – world No 58 – has gained him direct entry to the main draw along the likes of Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and recent Madrid Open winner Caspar Ruud without having to qualify.

