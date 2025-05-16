Police community officers, along with specialist departments and resources carried out a day of action yesterday Thursday 15 May 2025 in relation to illegal bikes/Surrons in the south-east of Edinburgh.

Burdiehouse, Lasswade Road, Southhouse were the main areas targeted as well as some other areas that have been highlighted as areas of concern.

A quad bike and off-road bike were seized along with one male charged with various driving offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We will continue to make every effort to identify those responsible, but we rely on the public and communities to give us information about the use and storing of these bikes, so please help us to catch them.

“If you have any information regarding the use of illegal bikes, you can call anonymously on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...