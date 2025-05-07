Dunbar Rugby Club’s under 14 girls had a once in a lifetime training session with some of Scotland’s top rugby stars.

Boan Venter with a couple of the Dunbar players

Ben Healy with one of the lucky Dunbar winners

Pierre Schoeman joins the Dunbar huddle

Scottish Building Society and Edinburgh Rugby launched a competition for local clubs to train like a pro at Hive Stadium, Edinburgh, with over 110 clubs applying for the chance to be coached by their heroes.

Dunbar girls were joined by Dumfries Saints mixed team, Dundee and Highland boys.

Scotland Prop, Pierre Schoeman and fellow Edinburgh Rugby players Boan Venter, D’arcy Rae and Ben Healy joined in putting more than 100 youngsters through their paces.

Duhan van der Merwe then led a Q&A with the Edinburgh Rugby players, giving the youth players an insight into what it is like being a full-time professional rugby player.

The day concluded with a signing session for the young players to cap off a memorable experience.

Pierre Shoeman said: “It was an incredible day and it was great to see all the teams come along to Hive Stadium and give their all in the training sessions. Even the questions we got were tough.

“There are a few players who I will need to keep my eye on in the coming years. This might be the first of many games they play here at Edinburgh.

The session was part of Scottish Building Society’s ‘Win a Training Session’ programme, which has now provided more than 20 youth clubs with the opportunity to train and be coached by some of Scotland’s top rugby players.

Paul Denton, chief executive of Scottish Building Society, said: “When we first launched the programme back in 2021, we wanted to give youth teams a once in a lifetime experience, giving back to young players to inspire the next generation of rugby stars.

“We have now provided over 20 clubs the chance to train in an elite environment and inspired over 500 young rugby players with training sessions with their heroes.

“The coaches and players at Dunbar girls were fantastic and I am glad they all enjoyed their day.”

