Gray has been shortlisted for the William Hill Manager of the Year Award, alongside Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers, Aberdeen’s Jimmy Thelin and Falkirk’s John McGlynn.

Gray has been nominated for a remarkable 2024/25 campaign which saw his side equal the club’s longest post-war unbeaten run in the Scottish top-flight of 17 games.

The Hibs head coach also picked up three Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month awards, with the team currently leading the race for third place with three games to go.

In addition, Nectar Triantis has been nominated for the SFWA Player of the Year.

Triantis has been a standout performer in the middle of the park for Hibs – making 33 appearances so far this season.

The 21-year-old has nine goal contributions to date (three goals and six assists) and his performances caught the eye of Australia Head Coach Tony Popovic who called him up to his senior squad for the first time.

Triantis has been nominated alongside Celtic pair Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda and Dundee’s Simon Murray who previously played for Hibs.

The awards are shortlisted and voted for by the Scottish Football Writers’ Association members – with the official awards night taking place on Sunday 18 May in Glasgow.

