Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man following a disturbance in the Portobello area of Edinburgh which culminated in three youths being taken to hospital.

Around 10.55pm on Saturday, 12 April, 2025, officers were called to Bath Street and Mentone Avenue.

Three males, one aged 17 and two aged 18, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The 21-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 15 April, 2025.

Officers said that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal but no details of the charge has been released.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Thank you to those who have assisted with enquiries so far.”

