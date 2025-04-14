The Arts Festivals Summit 2025 will be held at The Hub in Edinburgh, the HQ of The Edinburgh International Festival, with a gathering of more than 200 festival organisers from all over Europe.

The meeting will take place from 27 to 30 April and will provide the opportunity for talks and networking, as well as possible collaborations.

Francesca Hegyi, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh International Festival, said: “In Edinburgh, festivals are part of the city’s DNA and are a driving force for creativity and international exchange. Hosting the Arts Festivals Summit at The Hub reflects both the International Festival’s proud legacy in shaping cultural dialogue, but also its role in driving international connection for nearly eight decades. As we come together to share ideas, navigate common challenges, and explore new possibilities, we reaffirm the power of festivals not only as stages for artistic excellence, but as essential spaces for understanding, empathy, and collaboration across borders.”

Fergus Linehan (Festival Director) and Fran Hegyi (Executive Director). Edinburgh International Festival launch, Commercial Quay and Leith Theatre, Edinburgh, 30th March 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

The fact that the summit is being held here will offer the opportunity to show that Edinburgh and festivals walk hand in hand, and contribute to the economy of The Festival City. The event will be hosted by European Festivals Association, The Edinburgh International Festival, Festivals Edinburgh and The City of Edinburgh.

Sessions will address key issues such as sustainability, accessibility, and artistic freedom while also examining the relationship between festivals and emerging artists. Looking ahead, the programme will invite participants to consider the future of festivals in an ever-changing global landscape, fostering dialogue, innovation, and collaboration across the cultural sector.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, said: “I’m delighted Edinburgh is hosting this year’s European Arts Festivals Summit – it’s a fantastic opportunity for festival makers to get together and discuss all the key issues we all face. As the world’s Festival City, Edinburgh exemplifies how festivals can unite communities, inspire creativity, and drive social change. This summit celebrates our city’s cultural leadership and the transformative power of the arts.”

Jan Briers, President of EFA, said: “To be with 200 festival makers from all over the world together in Edinburgh, the festival city of Europe, for 4 days, is a great opportunity for everyone to learn, connect, and plan projects.”

Nicola Benedetti, CBE, the Director of Edinburgh International Festival announcing her first programme for the 2023 Edinburgh International Festival at The Hub PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

