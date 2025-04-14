Hibs final five William Hill Premiership fixtures of the season have been announced with two games to be played at Easter Road and three away from home.

David Gray’s side are currently enjoying a 17-match unbeaten run and will begin their post-split fixtures with a trip to Pittodrie to play Aberdeen on Saturday 26 April.

This will be followed by a home game against Dundee United on Saturday 3 May, before a trip to Parkhead to play Celtic on Saturday 10 May.

In the final week of the season, Hibs travel to the SMiSA Stadium to play St Mirren in midweek (Wednesday 14 May), before we take on Rangers on the final day of the season at Easter Road (Saturday 17 May).

The final five fixtures are as follows:

Saturday 26 April, 2025 – Aberdeen (A) – 3pm kick-off

Saturday 3 May, 2025 – Dundee United (H) – 3pm kick-off

Saturday 10 May, 2025 – Celtic (A) – 3pm kick-off

Wednesday 14 May, 2025 – St Mirren (A) – 7.45pm kick-off

Saturday 17 May, 2025 – Rangers (H) – 12:30pm kick-off

Full information on ticket details and hospitality packages will be announced in due course.

