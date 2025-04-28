Peter Sawkins, who won the Great British Bake Off in 2020, is folding his baking success into a commercial career.

The youngest winner of the reality show has announced that he will now be combining his skills with McEwan Marketing Group.

The agency will oversee all of Peter’s “commercial partnerships and brand collaborations” in the UK and Europe.

Known for his signature bakes and composed presence on the nation’s favourite baking show, Peter has since become a sought after talent in the culinary and lifestyle space and has already authored two cookbooks.

With a loyal audience and a growing presence across media and social platforms, the new partnership marks the next phase of his professional journey.

Peter said: “I’m really looking forward to working with McEwan Marketing Group.

“They understand my values and ambitions, and I’m excited about the creative and authentic partnerships we’ll be building together.”

McEwan Marketing Group, a boutique agency renowned for its personalised approach and expertise in talent management and brand strategy, will work closely with Peter to develop partnerships that reflect his passion for baking and engaging content.

Greg McEwan, Founder of McEwan Marketing Group said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Peter to our team.

“He brings a unique blend of talent, warmth, and integrity that resonates with audiences and brands alike. We look forward to helping him grow his profile and create meaningful collaborations.”

