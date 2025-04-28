Craigmillar boxer Frances Heath is counting down the days until she kick-starts a professional ring career.

The pupil support assistant at James Gillespie’s HS has signed up with the pro management team of Sam Kynoch and Robbie Flynn and will make a debut against a Hungarian opponent at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on May 17.

Frances, 21, who started out at the Leith Victoria club but will now be trained by Kenny McCartney at the Craigmillar gym, says: “It is my ambition to go all the way to world champion having been inspired by the likes of Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams.

“I was a footballer at Edina Hibs but my dad (Frankie) got me more interested in boxing.

“In my 15 amateur contests I have been ranked No 2 in Great Britain and competed for Scotland in the Tri Nations competition in Cardiff picking up a silver medal.

“I’ve also attended a training camp at the English Institute of Sport, travelling because of the lack of opposition here.

“Not many people will realise just how hard it is to compete in a male dominated sport and most of my contests have been exhibitions due to a shortage of opponents at light flyweight.

“Hopefully the switch to the pro’s will create more opportunities and I’ll be giving it my all in training and sparring with the likes of Stephanie Kernachan from Falkirk.”

Stephanie is the first elite woman to win a GB title in the Scotland vest, and she was the first senior female boxer to compete at a World Championship for Scotland.

Frances adds: “I’m really pleased with the amount of support I’ve had and hopefully a lot of these people will come to Glasgow to see my debut.”

Frances is determined to balance sport with studies, though, and will be taking up a place in Dundee Open University with a view to becoming a PE teacher.

Like this: Like Loading...