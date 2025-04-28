The bookies have not taken long to issue odds on who will be the next Hearts manager following the sacking of Neil Critchley after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Dundee in the William Hill Premiership.

Musselburgh-born John McGlynn managed Hearts in the 2012-13 season after being involved in coaching at the club. The 63-year-old is currently engaged with trying to win promotion to the top flight with Central Scotland outfit Falkirk, and is installed at 100/30 with AceOdds.

Robbie Neilson, another former manager, is also listed at 9/2 and he recently left Tampa Bay Rowdies, a second-tier American club.

But Des Buckingham, sacked by Oxford United last December, is in at 4/1 with Liam Fox (pictured), the club’s interim coach, also included in the listings at 15/2.

Derek McInnes, the current manager of Kilmarnock, is in at 12/1 and the 53-year-old enjoyed success at Aberdeen. He is quoted along with recent Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, a Welsh international defender who represented England at age-group level, and who left Luton in January by mutual agreement following a series of defeats. He is in at 8/1.

Ian Evatt, quoted at 5/1, was sacked by Bolton Wanderers in January following a narrow defeat by Charlton Athletic after over four years in charge.

