Cllr Val Walker

The Edinburgh Reporter was very sad to hear the news yesterday that Cllr Walker who represented Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart had died suddenly.

She was comfortable in her role as Culture Convener, notwithstanding that she had only been elected for the first time in 2022.

Cllr Val Walker above who has died suddenly.

As the whale sculpture at the new park in Granton was unveiled, Culture and Communities Convener Cllr Val Walker above said: “The new park – Gasholder 1 – officially opens on Saturday 5 April and I’m really looking forward to hundreds of visitors joining us that day and being able to see this this beautiful piece of art which is a spectacular focal point. I’m sure it will become a huge draw for local people and those visiting the area in the future months and years ahead. I’m hoping those who haven’t already explored the new green space will have the opportunity to do so at our official opening or in their own time at some point soon.



“The gasholder has always played an important role in Granton Waterfront and it is fantastic to see it has been completely restored and is now lit up as a permanent feature after dark.” Picture Alan Simpson 27/3/2024







Walid Salhab brings Edinburgh statues to life

The bronze statue of Scottish boxing legend, Ken Buchanan, located at the back of the St James Quarter; Wojtek, the Soldier Bear Memorial, in Princes Street Gardens; and Paddington Bear in St Andrew Square Garden, have all shaken off years of immobility and are now strutting around the streets of Edinburgh.

This film shows how Paddington Bear in St Andrew Square might behave if left to his own devices.

Awards for Men’s Sheds

The Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) – Scotland’s largest member-led men’s health and wellbeing charity – has opened its “Scottish Men’s Shed of the Year’” 2025 awards programme to applications from Scottish Men’s Sheds with a new regional twist.

The SMSA’s awards programme is now in its seventh year and endeavours to recognise, reward and promote the contribution Sheds make to our communities across Scotland and the huge life-changing impact that they have on the men that attend them.

SMSA CEO Jason Schroeder, said: “Our awards programme began back in 2019 and the Scottish Men’s Sheds Movement has grown considerably since then. Now, with the engagement of 10,000+ men through over 200 open or developing Shed groups across all 32 local authority areas (identified on our online ‘Find a Shed’ map), we felt it was definitely time for a rejig of the process to simplify it and make it more appealing to encourage more Sheds to apply.

“We have listened to our members’ feedback and introduced five regional categories East Coast (North), East Coast (South), West Coast (North), West Coast (South) and Highlands & Islands and will have one regional winner for each. This way, five Scottish Sheds will receive the prestige of a regional title as well as be in the running for the winner’s title.”

Banff Macduff and District Men’s Shed won in 2023 and 2024

Book which begins and ends in Edinburgh published this week

Walk Like a Girl will be published this week with Sparsile Books.

It is described as a travel memoir, that begins and ends in Edinburgh, about walking through Scotland, Georgia, Armenia, Nepal, India and Europe. Along the 1500 miles, the writer, Claudia Esnouf, faced heartbreak, camped in a minefield, faced down a rampaging water buffalo and survived a freezing glacier crossing.

Pop up market in May

There is a pop up market in Edinburgh Park on 7 and 8 May. There will be hot food, baked goodies, soaps and candles and beers and spirits. Everyone is invited to go along to the Civic Square at 3 Airborne Place EH12 9GR.

Bonus photo from The Meadows

Aerial shot of the blossom in The Meadows PHOTO Alan Simpson 17/04/25

