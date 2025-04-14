Talk on Monday evening

Dr Harriet Richardson Blakeman joins Dr Alistair Fair to explore the evolving architecture of hydroelectricity, show how the proposals were depicted in a vibrant collection of paintings, and consider how these buildings contributed to the evolution of a modern Scottish architecture.

Christian Aid Sale

A date for your diary with the return of the Christian Air sale from 10 to 16 May 2025 at New Town Church (previously St Andrews and St George’s opposite The Dome on George Street).

Drop off times with anyone who has books to donate if 28 Apri to 2 May and 5 to 7 May.

More details here.

Vikings and Pirates

Vikings and pirates and a rich mix of cultures feature in the Northern Streams Festival of Nordic & Scottish Music, Song & Dance 2025 in Edinburgh.

Taking place from 18-20 April, this year’s festival programme features concerts, workshops (including a Family friendly one), a ceilidh and session in its 20th year.

In keeping with Northern Streams’ original aim of promoting artists who are ‘up and coming’ and new to Scottish audiences, the following performers will also take part:

· Christine Kammerer (Song, Story, Lyre, keyboard) – Denmark Celebrated for her fusion of Nordic & Celtic folk music, blending symphonic elements with ancient songs and cross-cultural storytelling Christine also specialises in early music/Viking Age music. We understand this is her first performance at a folk festival in Scotland!

· Joss Cameron, Amy Dudley & Steve Tyler (Song, Story, Keyboard, Guitar) – Scotland Step aboard and join traditional singer, Joss Cameron, for rousing songs and captivating tales of Scotland’s rich history with the sea including a Pirate Queen she is related to. They will take you on journey though the lives of sailors, fisherfolk and wanderers who braved the waves, with haunting melodies and audience participation – a celebration of our maritime heritage.

· Gro-Marthe Dickson (Song & keyboard) – Norway Gro-Marthe Dickson is a Norwegian singer that has been put in the big genre box called jazz; this is where she gets her musical freedom from as well. But her experience and background are also from folk, soul, and even pop music. During her upbringing there was gospel, jazz and Scottish folk tunes at home, and there was always an instrument available – including the voice – around the house. Her latest project is exploring connecting with the heritage of her Scottish granny and this will be her first performance at a festival in Scotland!

· Kristina Leesik, Anna Whiteford & Rose Logan (Fiddle, Accordion, Hardingfele) – Sweden & Scotland This young trio are active musicians in Scotland, Norway, Finland and Sweden and create a magical bond between these countries and traditions with polskas, reinländer, jigs and reels.

Event Organiser, Fiona Campbell, said: “I’m really pleased we were able to pull together this year’s Northern Streams line-up despite resourcing issues. We have amazing talent in Scotland and Nordic countries who are exploring the music, song and dance of the different cultures and coming up with new sounds, whilst respecting the past. This was one of the founding ideas behind the festival. And we have a variety of ways people can take part with concerts, workshops – including a specific family friendly one on the Saturday morning, a ceilidh and a free open session.”

All events take place at Scottish Storytelling Centre, Royal Mile, Edinburgh EH1 1SR.

Tickets from www.scottishstorytellingcentre.com 0131 556 9579 or at the Box Office.

St Mary’s Cathedral need some support

St Mary’s Cathedral need a little help to keep offering lunch to their 3 Spires lunch club for older people.

They serve home cooked food and offer a warm space in the Walpole Hall on Chester Street every Tuesday. Volunteers help with food prep and cooking, set up and serving as well as welcoming their guest – and the washing up.

If you can manage even just a little support then please email marion@cathedral.net

Beach of Dreams flags at St Mary’s Cathedral in 2021. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Enjoy the Japanese Sakura at Lauriston Castle

Lauriston Castle is gearing up for the display of blossom in the garden by holding a festival from 26 to 27 April. This is a drop in event.

In the rest of the city we are waiting impatiently for the blossom to come into bloom in The Meadows.

We have found some others however which are a bit quicker to show off their pink loveliness.

A blossom tree just off Leith Walk

Blossom in St Andrew Square

