Duguid, who plays off a handicap of plus 5, finished seven shots clear of second placed – and defending champion – Stewart Watt of Old Ranfurly. Phil Brown of Monifieth came third.

Jamie Duguid with Craigmillar Park captain Sal Shepherd and tournament director, Jim Orr.

Jamie shot a final round 64 for a 16 under par total of 264, while Stewart finished on 271 and Phil 275 (9 under and 5 under respectively). All three players scored par or better in every one of the four rounds which was particularly impressive as the weather was breezy and the course and greens very firm after a long dry spell in Edinburgh.

Having been awarded the winner’s trophy and £500 in Scottish Golf vouchers by Club Captain Sal Shepherd and Tournament Organiser Jim Orr, Jamie was quick to thank his fellow competitors and express his gratitude to Craigmillar Park for hosting such an enjoyable and successful golf tournament. Jamie was one of the pre-tournament favourites among the 78 strong field of players and he didn’t disappoint, starting with a 64, the lowest scores of the weekend, and leading till the finish.

Like this: Like Loading...