Police Scotland have released images of two men they believe may hold information which could assist them in their investigations into a serious assault in Edinburgh which happened around 8.30pm on Saturday 7 December 2024 on Princes Street.

One of the men is described as white, aged approximately 18 years old, slim build, short light, brown hair. He was wearing a grey coloured Nike hooded jumper, a dark coloured cross body bag and dark coloured trousers.

The other is described as white, aged approximately 20 years old, medium build, short dark hair and dark stubble. He was wearing a black Canada Goose gilet top with a dark top underneath and dark trousers.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or who recognises the males pictured is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3251 of 7 December 2024. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

