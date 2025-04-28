Boroughmuir Blaze under-16 and under-18 girls were successful at the annual basketballscotland play-off finals in East Kilbride.

Altogether five teams from the Crags Leisure Centre-based club took part on the day and there were good performances also from the senior men and women as well as the under-16 boys.

The boys’ under-14’s also featured, playing a showcase game against St Mirren and winning 78-73.

The under-16 girls defeated St Mirren, 76-43 while the under-18 girls overcame host club Gladiators, 82-45 to complete a season’s triple trophy success, including a Scottish Cup, for the first time in the history of the women’s Blaze sides.

Coached by Bart Sengers and assisted by Eden Simpson the winning under-18 girls squad comprised: Emma Harbisher, Abi Dalton, Eva Holburn-White, Libby Harrison, Fleur Gamal, Roma Miller, Clara Dick, Caoimhe Stupart, Noura Saleh, Amy Cosgrove (captain), Abby Harbisher. Louisa Buchan, Isla Turner, Emily McLennan, Amie Gaye.

Most Valuable Player Fleur Gamal, a GB under-16 internationalist, top scored with 24 points from two assists and 17 rebounds

Erynn Legge is the under-16 girls head coach again assisted by Eden Simpson.

The winning squad – Caoimhe Stupart, Clara Dick, Emilie LeMay, Emily McLennan, Eva Holburn-White, Amie Gaye, Isla Turner, Olivia Inglis, Aoibheann Russell, Hamayel Chowdhury, Emma Harbisher (captain), Louisa Buchan, Brisa Ramedhan, Ella Harrison, Maria Spadavecchia and Eilidh Polter-Watt.

Louisa Buchan was named MVP for the under-16 girls after contributing 17 points from two assists and 11 rebounds.

Like this: Like Loading...