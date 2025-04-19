The fun race at Musselburgh was run at noon with sixteen runners on their wee short legs.



The winner was four-year-old Juno from Portobello who is photographed with owner Alistair Tew in an almost photo finish between three dogs. Coming close behind was number 8 Rodney the 2023 winner and third was number 3 Daisy.

Judy Murray was on hand with the starter’s flag. She said after the race: “That was great fun. There were a lot more corgis than there were the last time. Some know exactly what they’re doing and some who just want to bite the butt off some other dog. It’s a bit of carnage but a lot of fun. I am a dog person but more of a big dog person like a Golden Retriever.”



All photos Alan Simpson



