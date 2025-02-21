The Leddie, Aberlady’s boutique hotel and restaurant, will host its first wellness retreat, Spring Equinox Awakening , from Saturday, 15 March to Sunday, 16 March.

The overnight event which is a partnership with WanderWomen, has been designed to leave guests feeling relaxed, rejuvenated, and refreshed.

The retreat will begin with a warm welcome, where guests will set personal intentions to embrace the renewal and balance that the Spring Equinox represents. They will then embark on a mindful, meditative walk through Aberlady Bird Reserve, where the quiet beauty of early spring will offer a moment for deep reflection. Led by WanderWomen’s expert facilitator, Anna, guests will walk in silence, appreciating the balance of light and dark at this seasonal turning point, with mindful pauses and breathwork incorporated throughout.

The walk will conclude with a beach gathering and fireside reflection, where guests will share warm drinks and take part in seasonal rituals honoring the equinox’s themes of balance and growth. Those who feel up to it will have the opportunity to take an invigorating dip in the North Sea, embracing the energy of renewal and deepening their connection to the natural world. The evening will end with a nourishing, cosy dinner back at The Leddie.

On Sunday, 16 March, the day will begin with a slow, intentional breakfast, allowing guests to savor the moment and reflect on their personal intentions for the day ahead. Following breakfast, they will take a gentle walk to the private neighboring woodland of Gosford Estate, where Anna will guide a forest bathing experience—an immersive, meditative practice designed to connect with the trees, soil, and emerging spring buds. This serene setting will provide an ideal space for grounding, journaling, and setting new intentions aligned with the equinox’s energy of growth and balance.

The retreat will come to an end at 1pm where guests will be sure to leave feeling inspired, balanced, and connected to the equinox’s energy, with a renewed sense of peace and purpose.

The Spring Equinox Awakening Retreat is open to both group and solo bookings and is priced at £365 per person, including an overnight stay in a Deluxe bedroom.

Robert Clark, General Manager of The Leddie, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting our first-ever wellness retreat at The Leddie, offering guests a truly immersive experience to embrace the renewal and balance of the Spring Equinox. In partnership with WanderWomen, we have designed a retreat that encourages deep connection—with nature, with the season, and with oneself. From mindful walks through our local breathtaking landscapes to fireside reflections and nourishing meals, every element has been carefully curated to leave guests feeling refreshed and inspired. We can’t wait to welcome our guests for this special weekend of rest and rejuvenation.”

https://www.theleddie.com/events-live-music/spring-equinox-awakening/







