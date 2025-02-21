A 48-year-old man has been given an Order for Lifelong Restriction and jailed for seven years for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in the West Lothian area in September 2021.

Wayne Phillipson was found guilty of a number of sexual offences at the High Court in Livingston on 21 August, 2024, and was sentenced today, Friday, 21 February, 2025, at the High Court in Glasgow.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period of time.

Detective Inspector Craig Higgins, at the Child and Adult Protection Unit in Livingston, said: “Phillipson is a dangerous sexual predator who subjected this young girl to a horrendous ordeal and now faces the consequences of his actions.

“I commend the girl for her strength in reporting his offending and throughout the legal proceedings and hope that this can bring her and her family closure as they continue to move forward with their life.

“I’d urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual crime or has suffered sexual abuse, regardless of when it happened, to come forward and report it to us. All reports are thoroughly investigated, and we have specially trained officers who, alongside our partner agencies, will support you throughout.”

