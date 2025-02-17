The Scottish Government Public Finance Minister, Ivan McKee, will issue a call-to-action to deliver system-wide change to 150 delegates attending a major Public Service Reform Summit in Glasgow on Monday.

The Minister said that today’s event will provide a unique opportunity to explore how to maximise collective investment in public services to deliver the services people need.

Mr McKee said: “For the first time The Scottish Government is hosting a summit bringing together over 150 leaders of public bodies, local government, the third sector, and the wider economy to discuss how they can work together to transform how public services are delivered, for the benefit of people and communities all over the country.

“There is already good practice out there in many organisations – we need to learn from that and turn that into systemic change so that everywhere, and in every sector, public services are designed and delivered efficiently and sustainably.

“This summit will provide a unique opportunity to meet delegates and I want to thank people ahead of the event for attending as we kick-start this vital system reform challenge.

“The Scottish Government has made improving public services a key priority, alongside eradicating child poverty, building prosperity and protecting the planet. People in the public sector are key – that is why Scotland has more frontline public sector workers than other parts of the UK, and they are paid more, demonstrating the value placed by this Scottish Government on workforce, skills, quality and fairness.

“As the First Minister has set out, we’ve got what it takes to build our nation and transform our prospects, step-by-step. Everyone in the public sector has a role to play in the reform process we have set in motion and a responsibility to ensure the investment made in our public services is used efficiently and sustainably – this summit will explore how to make that shared commitment a reality.”

