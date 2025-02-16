Heart of Midlothian FC report that a supporter passed away at Tynecaslte during the second-half of the William Hill Premiership match with Rangers.

A statement issued by the club said that they report the incident, which apparently happened in the main stand, with great sadness.

A statement on social media said: “A medical incident occurred during the closing stages of this afternoon’s match and, despite the best efforts of the emergency medical services, the supporter could not be saved.

“The club would like to thank the medical services and safety stewards in attendance for their swift action.”

It added: “The thoughts of everyone at Hearts are with the supporter’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Like this: Like Loading...