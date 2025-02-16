A council owned nursery at Victoria Quay has not improved enough to satisfy inspectors.

This was a follow up inspection and there will be a third in six months’ time.

The team from Education Scotland will now speak to The City of Edinburgh Council to try and improve the facilities and the education offered at the nursery.

One of the main points which was to be addressed after the previous inspection was that “settled leadership must be established as a priority”. A new permanent manager has been appointed and the area manager has continued to communicate well with the parents on a regular basis.

There are also four safeguarding issues after the original inspection in May last year which have not yet been fully addressed and these will have to be dealt with as a priority.

The letter from HM Inspector is below:

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...