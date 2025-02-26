The Cockburn Association, has appointed broadcaster Stephen Jardine to become its next president.

Taking over from Sir Sandy Crombie who had been in post since 2009. Mr Jardine will lead the association in its 150th anniversary year.

The Cockburn says the appointment signals a renewed commitment to engaging the public in safeguarding Edinburgh’s built and natural environment.

Mr Jardine said: “It is an absolute honour to take on the role of the President, and I look forward to working with the Council of the Association to make the most of the 150th anniversary celebrations and what follows.

“At a time of great change, Scotland’s oldest conservation charity has a vital role to play protecting, preserving and promoting Edinburgh’s built heritage and civic amenities. I look forward to working with the staff and members throughout this landmark year and beyond to build on their work campaigning for Edinburgh, recognising the value of the past while enhancing life in the present.”

Richard Price, interim Chair of the Association, said: “We are thrilled to have Stephen join us as President. His passion for the city and his knowledge and enthusiasm will be of great benefit to the Association and to the wider city as well.”

Stephen has acted as chair of Cockburn events in the past including Whose Festival Is It Anyway? in 2022.

The Cockburn Association was founded in 1875 to promote the amenity of the city of Edinburgh and encourage the care and conservation of its unique architectural, historic and landscape heritage. The Association is one of the oldest planning and architectural advocacy organisations in the world. It takes its name from Lord Cockburn (1779-1854), a renowned Scottish lawyer, judge and literary figure, who can claim to be one of Scotland’s first conservationists. His 1849 publication A Letter to the Lord Provost on the Best Ways of Spoiling the Beauty of Edinburgh provided the inspiration to establish a popular organisation and it remains as relevant today as when it was first penned.

