Walk-through apartment offers an exclusive preview for buyers.

Home buyers in Musselburgh can now step inside and experience the quality of a highly sought-after riverside development, with a brand-new walk-through property.

Set on the banks of the River Esk, The Wireworks, created by leading property developer Dundas, has launched a new walk-through apartment to give prospective buyers an exclusive glimpse of the high-spec homes.

Designed to streamline the home-buying journey, the new addition provides visitors with a true-to-life representation of the contemporary design, premium finishes, and spacious layouts that define the luxury apartments.

Craig Fairfoull, Sales and Marketing Director at Dundas, said: “We understand how important it is for buyers to truly visualise their new home, which is why we’re excited to introduce this immersive walk-through property.

“It allows people to step inside and experience the quality, space and craftsmanship that set these apartments apart.”

Located in Block One of the development, the new walk-through property follows the rapid sell out of the first two apartment blocks on site.

The Wireworks is a £35million redevelopment of the former Brunton Wireworks site in Musselburgh and will bring to market a range of high-spec one to three-bedroom apartments.

Each property comes equipped with high-spec fittings, including SMEG kitchen appliances, Porcelanosa tiling, and Hive-controlled heating, ensuring both style and efficiency.

Designed by Michael Laird Architects, The Wireworks is inspired by the location’s industrial heritage, while the contemporary homes have been designed to be practical, light-filled, and spacious.

The Wireworks was recently awarded Apartment of the Year at The Herald Property Awards.

Dundas has a mission to create homes that make people feel great. Headquartered in Livingston and proudly Scottish, it has a track record of building well-designed homes that are higher spec than a vast majority of competitor properties.

The award-winning Scottish property developer’s main aim is to always make the buying process one that’s smooth and stress-free.

https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/the-wireworks

