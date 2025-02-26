One of Scotland’s most popular comedy creations, Scot Squad police chief Cameron Miekelson, has returned to TV screens in a new BBC Scotland spin off comedy series.





Edinburgh-born comedian, Jack Docherty, has written and stars in “The Chief”, in which the head of the fictional Scottish Police Force continues his battle against “the bams”.



The BBC Scotland sitcom gives viewers a rare glimpse into Chief Commissioner Miekelson’s private life, including the introduction of his estranged daughter, climate activist Ellen, played by Eilidh Loan.



Viewers will get to see Miekelson try to rebuild his relationship with the young activist in spite of her habit of getting arrested, while she attempts to educate him on her views.



Docherty, 63, said: “Something I found really fun with this new series is exploring more of the Chief’s personal life and we get to spend a lot of time with Ellen, his daughter.



“The Chief of Police living with his climate activist daughter seemed like a fun dynamic to explore.”



The Chief’s world is turned upside down when his daughter turns up in a ramshackle mobile home after a few years away from home and moves into his bachelor flat.



The Chief struggles with Ellen’s world view, as an anarchic anti-capitalist, politically motivated crusader who wants to shake society “to its rigid, oppressive, unjust roots”



Although the two rarely share common ground, there remains a warm father/daughter love that has a chance to grow, if Ellen can stop getting arrested.



Eilidh said: “She’s a climate activist, wannabe anarchist and therefore totally disagrees with everything her dad stands for.



“She is a bit of a free spirit and goes wherever she pleases. She’s spent a lot of time out on the road living in her camper van but unfortunately for the Chief, she becomes a nightmare for him when she moves in and becomes his flatmate.



“She definitely feels her dad is on the wrong side and spends a lot of the time trying to educate him on her views.”



She added: “I think they are such a hilarious duo and their dynamic makes normal moments become hilarious. As the series continues we start to feel them reconnect and find some common ground.”



The sitcom sees the Chief wrestle with contemporary dilemmas and workplace politics, while trying his best “to remain relevant in the face of modernity and a changing world”.



He also has to deal with his ex-wife Barbara, played by Deacon Blue singer and former River City actress Lorraine McIntosh.



Docherty added: “I’m so used to seeing Lorraine spinning round, bashing the tambourine and belting out the songs in Deacon Blue that I forget she’s such a good actor.”



* The Chief is available to watch on BBC iPlayer

The Chief,20-02-2025,Ellen Miekelson (EILIDH LOAN), Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson (JACK DOCHERTY),The Comedy Unit,Jamie Simpson

The Chief,20-02-2025,Lindsey McLeod (LANA PHEUTAN), Deputy Chief Commissioner Katriona Muldoon (CARMEN PIERACCINI), Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson (JACK DOCHERTY), Paul Weir (DYLAN BLORE), Assistant Deputy Chief Commissioner Rohan Rivani (BERUCE KHAN),The Comedy Unit,Jamie Simpson

The Chief,20-02-2025,Deputy Chief Commissioner Katriona Muldoon (CARMEN PIERACCINI), Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson (JACK DOCHERTY), Assistant Deputy Chief Commissioner Rohan Rivani (BERUCE KHAN),The Comedy Unit,Jamie Simpson

The Chief,20-02-2025,Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson (JACK DOCHERTY),The Comedy Unit,Jamie Simpson







