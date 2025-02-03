Scotland got their 2025 Guinness Six Nations off to the perfect start with a 31-19 victory over Italy at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon.
The Scots scored their first try of the championship with barely three minutes on the clock. From a quick tap penalty five metres from the line, Rory Drage dived over the line and Finn Russell added the conversion. Read the full report here.
