Edinburgh tennis pro Jacob Fearnley will target the ATP 250 event in Marseilles from February 10-16 as he returns to tournament action following a memorable start to 2025.

Jacob ended January in line for a Davis Cup debut for Team GB away to GB having excelled in reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

The Marseilles event represents a step up in class with some big named players among past winners.

These include the host country’s Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, Guy Forget, Gilles Simon and defending champion Ugo Humbert.

Speaking to the Lawn Tennis Association website about his call up for the two day Davis Cup qualifier (Jan. 31-Feb 1) Jacob said:

“It’s a dream come true.

“I think every tennis player wants to represent their country so, to get the opportunity to do that is amazing.

“Going to Japan, which will be cool – I’ve never been – I’m looking forward to that also and to play with some good players and hopefully have a good tie. It will be amazing.”

Like this: Like Loading...