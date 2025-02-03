Drop in planning events today

Today there is an opportunity to have your say on Edinburgh’s Planning Design Guidance. The city planners are updating their policies and the event is an opportunity to also talk to some council officers.

There is also a 12-week consultation on the draft Princes Street and Waverly Valley Strategy which began in November. You can comment on any or all of the proposals on our online survey until 21 Feb 2025.

The events are at City Art Centre on Market Street from 1 to 4.30pm. More information here.

The online consultation is now open here until 3 April 2025.

Bridgend Farmhouse – A walk in the park

Get along to Bridgend Farmhouse to go for a walk each week. More information here.

Wester Hailes Library reopens today

The library at Wester Hailes has been closed for a facelift and is now opening again on Monday. (You can also pick up a copy of our newspaper there.)





Duck & Waffle is two

The restaurant at St James Quarter is celebrating its second birthday with a roll the dice offer. For anyone dining at Duck & Waffle this week between 3 and 9 February they will be given a pair of dice to throw. For diners lucky enough to throw a double two they will be offered a free brunch.

We had a chat with Alex Winter who talked about the dining scene in Edinburgh and his own career – as well as the birthday offer.

Read more here.

This week at the City Chambers

Monday, 3rd February, 2025

10.00 am Lothian Valuation Joint Board03/02 – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers

Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

10.00 am Special Meeting (Budget), Finance and Resources Committee04/02 – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers

Wednesday, 5th February, 2025

10.00 am Development Management Sub-Committee05/02 – Dean of Guild Court Room – City Chambers

Thursday, 6th February, 2025

10.00 am – 5.00 pm City of Edinburgh Council06/02 – Main Council Chamber – City Chambers

This Tuesday’s meeting of Finance and Resources is a special meeting when the financial background to the council’s next budget will be laid out. There is then a second meeting in February when the budget will be agreed – each political party will have the chance to put forward their proposals for spending, improving revenue and also where cuts might fall.

The deputations to council meetings used to be in verbal form only. Since Covid and virtual meetings the deputations are now taking longer form. There is one from the Educational Institute of Scotland here along with a note of the other bodies who have requested to address councillors before the meeting.

On Thursday at the full council meeting the former Information Commissioner, Kevin Dunion, is set to be appointed as the person to lead an independent investigation into the way the council has dealt with complaints against former council leader, Cllr Cammy Day, and the effects on the council’s whistleblower system, Safecall. He will report back by May this year.

