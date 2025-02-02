Edinburgh’s tram operator has been shortlisted in two categories for the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Awards next month.

With more than 12 million customer journeys travelled over the last 12 months, the team has been nominated for the High Growth Business of the Year shortlist. These figures reflect an increase of almost three million annual journeys since the launch of the Trams to Newhaven Project in June 2023.

The operator’s Managing Director, Lea Harrison, has also been nominated for the Director of the Year award, which the trams team believe is due to his hands on approach.

Edinburgh Trams’ Head of Service Delivery, Sarah Singh, commented: “To be considered for these important awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team. Led by Lea, we’ve navigated major events, fleet modernisation and growing patronage demands in 2024 to become one of the most successful light rail networks in the UK.”

To meet increasing demands, changes to the timetable were introduced in December last year, with extra trams running at peak times to ensure the delivery of a consistent service.

The operator has also experienced significant growth through the ranks, and its workforce now accounts for 300 talented individuals from 24 countries.

Sarah added: “As we look forward to another busy year, we would also like to thank customers for their loyalty. They are at the heart of everything we do, and without them, we would not be the award-winning business that we are today.”

The Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Awards will take place on Thursday, 27 February. Further information can be found here.

Edinburgh Trams won the UK’s Tram Operator of the Year title at the National Transport Awards last year.

Edinburgh Trams nominated for two awards © 2025 Martin McAdam

Like this: Like Loading...