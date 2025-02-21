The annual Lasswade Athletic Club 10 mile road race takes place on Sunday, 2 March with an added incentive for competitors.

Over 200 runners are expected to take part and as well as the usual prize monies organisers of the VMH Solicitors sponsored event are offering a bonus £100 to any male who runs sub 52 minutes and in the case of women sub 59 minutes.

An interesting omission this year is 2024 women’s champion Lauren Dickson from the host club as she has now turned her attention to establishing herself as a professional cyclist!

The men’s race was won in 2024 by James Dunn.

The first runner home who is registered with jogscotland will be awarded the Whitehill House Trophy and there will also be spot prizes put up by local companies.

On your marks: Competitors line-up for the start of the Lasswade AC 10 mile road race in 2024.

Prize money:

Men and women – 1st £75, 2nd £50, 3rd £25.

Masters – 1st £50

Under-20 – £25

