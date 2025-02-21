Following the lively Community Voting Day last month, and a period of online public voting, £eith Chooses has announced the applicants who have been successful in obtaining funding.

We interviewed most of the applicants during the Community Voting Day and you can see what they wanted to do with the money in our videos below.

The list of successful local groups is as follows:

Building Bridges

Leith Runs Together

Leith Community Growers

ELREC

Citadel Youth Centre

Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain

Hibernian Community Foundation

Dr. Bells Family Centre

Nepal Scotland Association

Edinburgh Remakery

Broughton Primary School Parent Council (partial award)

The Leith Chooses model of participatory budgeting is a way of distributing the funds from the Community Grant funding pot to local projects with the decisions made in the community. Read more here.

Broughton Primary School Parent Council want to create a new welcoming bright and inclusive mural to replace the one they have which is a little tired. They are asking for £3,494 from #LeithChooses



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 17:12

The Nepal Scotland Association plans to boost physical activity by transforming Leith into a “hub of fitness” They will also organise board games and karaoke as well as sports to celebrate togetherness health and community



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 17:45

Dr Bell’s Family Centre want to run holiday programmes and they have applied for £4,950 of funding from #LeithChooses to help families in Leith with activities all year lo



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 19:45

There are 23 projects seeking funding from Leith Chooses. This is what AUGB Edinburgh need the money for.



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 12:24

And Building Bridges is looking for £5,000 to stage a multicultural festival. They aim to bring people together with music, dance, workshops, stories and food. (Thanks to @chasbooth.bsky.social for his camera work)



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 19:06









The volunteers at Leith Community Growers are looking for £4,990 from #LeithChooses to turn the Leith Links Children’s Orchard into a space where everyone in the community can connect, learn, and grow together



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 18:10

ELREC the Edinburgh and Lothians Regional Equality Council will combine walking and crafting (not at the same time!) wi the a walk to the community centre followed by a crafting session – art based and using natural materials. They ask for £4,469 from #LeithChooses



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 19 January 2025 at 18:49

And then Ryan from The Citadel explained that £3,600 from #LeithChooses would enable their project Generations in Sync. This would unite older and younger people sharing different perspectives – and would use creative media such as animation



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 20:23

There is a plan to start up a junior park run in Leith… and they are asking for £4,800 from Leith Chooses



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 18 January 2025 at 14:28

Leith Runs Together is one of the successful applicants of Leith Chooses 2025

