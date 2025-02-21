

The highlight of the domestic Scottish cross-country season takes place on Saturday with the Lindsays National Championships at Calendar Park, Falkirk.

And among the clubs optimistic of putting on a show are Lasswade AC who will have 38 entries – the largest in years – across categories ranging from under-13’s to seniors/masters.

Around 100 clubs are expected to have entries.

Club coach Linda Smith said: “Athletes from the club have been performing well over cross country this season and a number should be in the mix for medals.”

Lasswade athletes expected to do particularly well include Isla Madhra (under 13 girls), Freya Brown and Cerys Wright (under 15 girls), Andrew McWilliam, Rowan Taylor and Innes Wright (under 20 men) and Amy Frankland (senior women).

Andrew, Rowan and Innes are pictured, left to right, after finishing 19th in the National Relays but as Gareth Fleming (extreme left of the group) is not competing and no replacement is available they will not be able to contest the team prize.

However, all three are expected to figure strongly in the individual under-20 race.

The National Cross Country Championship is among the most venerable on the Scottish athletics calendar with the men’s events first held in 1886.

The women’s races followed in 1932.

Some of the Lasswade AC athletes competing in the Lindsay’s national cross country champs on Saturday



