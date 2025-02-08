Police are appealing for information to help trace 31-year-old John Park from Livingston who is missing from hospital.
He left St John’s Hospital around 4.10pm on Saturday, 8 February, 2025 and was later seen in the Gowanbank area of Livingston.
He is described as 6 ft slim to average build with dark hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit top, brown t-shirt with white writing on the front and light grey trousers.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2228 of 8 February, 2025.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.