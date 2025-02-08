Police are appealing for information to help trace 31-year-old John Park from Livingston who is missing from hospital.

He left St John’s Hospital around 4.10pm on Saturday, 8 February, 2025 and was later seen in the Gowanbank area of Livingston.

He is described as 6 ft slim to average build with dark hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit top, brown t-shirt with white writing on the front and light grey trousers.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2228 of 8 February, 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...