IT’S NOT DEAD, IT’S JUST RESTING will include the art of six artists working in a time of deep crisis in the arts.

The gallery explains: “Against a backdrop of TikTok-driven attention spans, institutional complacency, and a post-truth hyperreality, these artists haven’t just turned inward for inspiration – some have even gone a little dark in order to bring some much-needed light. Funny, quirky, thoughtful and humble, these works bring out the best in people – this one is unashamedly all about the aesthetics.”

For the first time, Scott Lawrie Gallery is showing established UK-based artists Lisa Ivory, Steven Cox, and Henry Rogers, alongside internationally-renowned ceramicist Virginia Leonard (NZ) and Australian painter Nicholas Ives, both of whom are showing in Scotland for the very first time. Benjamin Aitken (AUS) completes the line up with an uncompromising, thought-provoking tour de force of a painting.

OPENING EVENT: Thursday 13 February, 5-7pm

SHOW DATES: 13 Feb – 15 March, 2025

WHERE: Scott Lawrie Gallery, 2 Chuckie Pend (lane behind the Filmhouse), Edinburgh. EH3 8BG

HOURS: Weds to Sat, 11-6pm

ENQUIRIES: scott@scottlawrie.com or 07894923173.

www.scottlawrie.com

