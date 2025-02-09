National camp encourages applications from children with long-term health conditions and their families to rediscover the mischief and magic of childhood

A UK children’s charity, Over The Wall Camp, invites children with long-term health conditions and their families to apply for their free residential activity camps in Scotland this July. Held at Strathallan School in Perth, these camps offer fun, friendship and the chance to reclaim the joys of childhood.

Over The Wall Camp provides therapeutic camps designed to give children and their siblings the opportunity to recapture parts of their childhood that illness would have otherwise taken, such as forming friendships, trying new things and — most importantly — having fun. Activities include dance parties, climbing, swimming, archery, face-painting and arts and crafts.

The charity is hosting two residential camps in Scotland: a five-night Health Challenge Camp (7th-11th July) for children and their siblings and a two-night Family Camp (4th-6th July) for children and their families. This year, transport options have been expanded for the Health Challenge and Siblings camp: buses will pick campers up from hubs in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The charity aims to help children believe in themselves and discover who they are:

“Camp has helped us all feel more confident and accepted, regardless of our situations or conditions. It has made us realise we are not the only ones and can be part of something bigger. We have learnt to put things into perspective and realise the importance of being ourselves!” residential camper Amy, 15

Ensuring a medically safe environment, the camp has trained healthcare professionals onsite, allowing children with long-term health conditions to step outside their comfort zones, establish friendships, and build confidence through meaningful and exciting activities. They’re not your typical camp either…think magic, glitter, face paint, and beds and bathrooms for everyone (no tents!). Even the clinical team are known as ‘Beach Patrol’ and can be spotted in pink t-shirts to help create that magical camp feeling and ‘de-medicalise’ a campers’ experience.

In 2024, 92% of campers reported feeling happier after attending an Over The Wall Camp. Reflection on the day’s activities is a crucial part of this. Camp allows children and young people to recognise their achievements and boost their self-esteem, which has a positive, lasting impact on their mental well-being.

For those looking to make a difference, Over The Wall Camp offers unique volunteering opportunities for medical professionals— including doctors, nurses, and paramedics— and those in non-clinical roles, such as camp teammates, volunteer photographers, and activity leaders. Run by a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, the camp provides full training for these immersive roles, making them ideal for anyone seeking hands-on experience working with children and young people with long-term health conditions. Whether you’re completing your Duke of Edinburgh Award, gaining valuable work experience, or simply looking to rediscover the magic and mischief of childhood alongside our campers, Over The Wall Camp is an unforgettable place to make a difference.

The charity’s CEO, Kevin Mathieson, says, “Many children living with long-term health conditions in the UK may experience isolation, lack confidence, or simply be unable to participate in the activities enjoyed by their peers. Over The Wall Camp is a place that can give back to these children.”

