A new exhibition at Upright Gallery will show work by Ammna Sheikh, a British/Pakistani artist whose practice celebrates the richness of her Pakistani cultural heritage.

In Patterns of the Past she explores the handmade, generational techniques and histories that have been carefully passed down in her family over the past 70 years.

Her art emphasises the enduring value of these craft traditions, intending to preserve them as digital technology increasingly overshadows cultural practices that rely on the human touch.

Ammna Sheikh received her first award in June 2023 and since then she has been awarded many other awards such as the RSA Patrons Award, The Edinburgh Printmakers Residency Award, Glasgow Print Studio Award and The NHS Lothian Charity Tonic Arts Purchase Prize. Ammna currently lives and works in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Upright Gallery 8-28 February

3 Barclay Terrace

Edinburgh EH10 4HP

uprightgallery.com

Like this: Like Loading...