Low Income Families Together (LIFT) has begun a year long fundraiser to keep the Muirhouse Millennium Centre open for another 12 months.

The organisation must raise £25,000 to pay their overheads until next summer during which time they hope to secure long term funding.

LIFT has run a safe and welcoming space for everyone of any age for the last seven years. The people they help require somewhere to get warm, eat, find emotional support and a sense of community. One of the services they provide is wrap around flexible childcare – and this is important in one of the most deprived areas of the capital. They also run a Baby Bank, a sharing shelf where members can access food, sessions to help people who are seeking employment, and vouchers for food, electricity and gas.

At this point LIFT is in discussions with the council but there is no guarantee of new funding putting the centre at serious risk of closure.

Repairs are needed to the building to keep it safe for the next three decades. The charity says it does not just want money or raffle prizes, but also any spare resources, materials or volunteer time from individuals or organisations.

Earlier this year the centre manager and LIFT founder, Pauline Nicol-Bowie, was awarded the MBE in recognition of her dedication and hard work for the community.

DONATE here on JustGiving

Muirhouse Millennium Centre, 7 Muirhouse Medway, EH4 4RW

