St Andrew’s Children’s Society are holding a virtual LGBTQ+ adoption and fostering week information event on Thursday, 6 March from 6pm to 7.30pm as part of LGBTQ+ Adoption & Fostering Week. They invite anyone thinking about adopting or fostering to join them.

New Family Social

LGBTQ+ Adoption & Fostering Week is a nationwide campaign which is organised by New Family Social. St Andrew’s have been a Member of New Family Social for many years now and are delighted to be taking part in this excellent annual campaign again. This year’s theme is Change Lives in 25.

A spokesperson explained a bit more about the event:

What we can tell you about adoption and fostering at the Virtual LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week Information Event

What it’s like to adopt or foster a child

Who can adopt

Who can foster

About the adoption process

About the fostering process

About the support available to you if you adopt or foster through us

You can ask any questions you like. Whatever stage you are at in your adoption or fostering journey, we can help you.

We will also be joined by one of our adopters who will tell you about their experiences of adopting and will be happy to answer your questions.

We are a voluntary adoption agency

As we are a voluntary adoption agency we can look across the whole of the UK to find the right child for you – we are not limited to looking in just one local authority area.

We are the oldest adoption agency still in operation in Scotland and we celebrated our Centenary in 2022. We have helped many families in Scotland to adopt and foster. You can hear from some of our adopters here:

Our adoption journey as a LGBTQ+ couple – St Andrew’s Children’s Society

Andrew and James talk about their experience of adopting a child through St Andrew’s Children’s Society – St Andrew’s Children’s Society

Adopting a child as a single gay man – St Andrew’s Children’s Society

We help families to adopt and foster who live within a 60 mile radius of Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Elgin.

Do I need to book a space?

Yes sign up below. And please read the Additional Information section in your Eventbrite order confirmation email so that you can join the Virtual LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week Information Event 2025 by Teams.

If you would like to speak to someone before the event or if you don’t receive the Teams link, telephone 0131 454 3370. St Andrew’s offices are open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Or you can email info@standrews-children.org.uk



