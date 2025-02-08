A wedding held recently in the city centre brought together family, friends, and culture, when the couple celebrated their special day in one of Edinburgh’s unusual venues.

Ciara and Morgan Bywater, a couple with ties to the arts and the British Army, were married surrounded by friends, family, and the rich history of the Royal College of Surgeons at Surgeons Quarter.

Ciara Bywater, 30, a Strategic Partnerships Manager in the Cultural Sector, and Morgan Bywater, 32, a British Army Officer, have called Edinburgh home since 2019, settling in Morningside. Their love story began at Leeds University, where they met in the final week of their last year, eventually leading to a romantic proposal in Puglia, Italy, in 2022.

Ciara explained why they chose their wedding venue: “We wanted a city-centre wedding, somewhere easily accessible for our family and friends.

“Surgeons Quarter, with its connection to Edinburgh’s cultural heritage and stunning architecture, felt like the perfect fit.”

The venue is known for its ability to host events of any scale. It is a bit of a hidden gem, offering a blend of tradition and modern elegance, for weddings, conferences, and special events with accommodation available at its on-site Ten Hill Place Hotel.

One of the couple’s highlights was the food which Surgeons Quarter’s culinary team prepared.

Morgan said: “The food was one of the best parts of our experience.

“We’ve been to a lot of weddings, and this was by far the best we’ve ever tasted. The tasting session was fun and generous, and the Surgeons Quarter team made the whole process feel seamless.”

The couple chose the venue for its beauty and its practicality and it was recommended to them by friends in the medical field.

Ciara, who works in the cultural sector, was drawn to the venue’s proximity to the Festival Theatre and the artistic atmosphere surrounding Surgeons Quarter. She added, “The architecture, the columns, and the courtyard made it feel special. It tied in so well with my love of the arts and Edinburgh’s rich cultural heritage.”

The flexibility of the venue allowed the couple to transition from the day’s formalities into a lively evening celebration in a different part of the venue.

The couple added: “We appreciated how the day flowed, moving from one beautiful space to another. It made for a refreshing change of scenery and kept our guests excited throughout the evening.”

Surgeons Quarter has been a prime choice for couples looking for an affordable, yet elegant wedding venue in the heart of Edinburgh. Morgan emphasised: “It’s tough to find a wedding venue in any city centre, let alone a capital like Edinburgh, and Surgeons Quarter was both beautiful and affordable. Their team did everything to make the day as stress-free as possible.”

With profits from Surgeons Quarter going towards the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh’s charitable objectives to improve surgical standards worldwide, the Bywaters felt their wedding was contributing to a greater cause.

Ashley Mok, Events Co-Ordinator at Surgeons Quarter said: “It was a pleasure to help Ciara and Morgan bring their wedding vision to life.

“At our venue, we pride ourselves on offering more than just a beautiful space — it’s about delivering a seamless experience from start to finish.

“From the stunning architecture to the exceptional culinary offerings, our team is dedicated to ensuring that every detail of the day is perfect.

“We were thrilled to see their guests enjoying both the unique atmosphere and the central location that makes our venue so special.”

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells, and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus.

These include facilities for conferences, meetings, private events, parties, and weddings, as well as its own four-star hotel, Ten Hill Place, Café 1505, and SQ Travel.

