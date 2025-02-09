Jamie Hogarth’s inspirational work with developing young hockey players in Edinburgh was recognised at The Scottish Hockey Awards. The Stewart’s Melville FP, who is ESM’s youth section co-ordinator, was named Coach of the Year.

Lasswade-based Eskvale won the Inclusion Award for their outstanding approach while Edinburgh University’s talented forward Keir Robb was awarded Player of the Year following a goal-laden season for the club, alongside tremendous leadership.

Glasgow-based Western Wildcats men were crowned team of the year, and the Community Club of the Year were Dumfries Hockey Club due to the tremendous impact the club has on its local community.

The Scottish Masters O60s Women’s team (pictured) won Masters Team of the Year and referee Martin Madden was named Official of the Year.

The contribution of Diane Scade of GHK was celebrated when she won Volunteer of the Year.

Frances Lonergan was confirmed as International Player of the Year and Steven Glass won the Spirit of Hockey Award for overcoming significant personal challenges to deliver an exceptional amount of success the Dunfermline Carnegie.

For an outstanding contribution to hockey as an official, and on various boards and committees, Barbara Morgan was commemorated with the Derek Forsyth Award.

Edinburgh-based, Martin Shepherdson, Scottish Hockey Chair, said: “The awards night offered a brilliant way to celebrate the incredible individuals who contribute so much to the sport and help shape the hockey community in Scotland.

“While we naturally congratulate all the winners, every single person involved should take pride in their achievements. The stories behind each nomination are genuinely inspiring.”

“Our vision is built on strengthening the fantastic relationships we share with our members and partners, and an annual awards event is the perfect way to do that.”

Club Team of the Year (sponsored by Gallagher Insurance, Risk Management, and Consulting: Western Wildcats men: Nominees: Watsonians women and Edinburgh University Men 2s

Coach of the Year (sponsored by QTV): Jamie Hogarth: Nominees: Dan Coultas and Sean Hadfield

Community Club of the Year (sponsored by Grays): Dumfries Hockey Club: Nominees: Clydesdale Hockey Club and Highland Hockey Club

Inclusion Award (sponsored by University of Glasgow): Eskvale Hockey Club: Nominees: Preston Lodge Ladies & Ross High Ladies

Masters Team of the Year (sponsored by Clayton Hotel Glasgow): Scottish Hockey Masters Women’s 60s: Nominees: Scottish Hockey Masters Men’s 35 and Scottish Hockey Masters Women’s 60s

Official of the Year (sponsored by ALT): Martin Madden: Nominees: Sarah Wilson and Anna Watson

Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Whos the Umpire): Diane Scade: Nominees: Jill McMaster and Karen Thomson

Player of the Year (sponsored by the University of Strathclyde): Keir Robb: Nominees: Claire Macdonald and Gavin Sommerville

Spirit of Hockey Award (sponsored by Sports Pro Travel): Steven Glass: Nominees: Ewan Campbel and Alan Veitch

International Player of the Year (sponsored by University of Edinburgh): Frances Lonergan: Nominees: Jessica Buchanan, Katie Birch, Lee Morton, Struan Walker, Ali Richmond

The Derek Forsyth Award (for outstanding contribution to hockey): Barbara Morgan

Like this: Like Loading...