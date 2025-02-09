Johnny Curran, Fife Flyers’ interim head coach, claimed some of his players were passengers in their 4-0 defeat to Glasgow Clan at Braehead in the Elite League.

The Kirkcaldy club were outshot 54-26 in front of a crowd of over 3,000 at Braeheaed Arena, but the visitors were only 1-0 down at the first break.

Clan won the second session 2-0 and the third 1-0 and Curran felt his men had improved after Wednesday’s 9-4 defeat at the same arena.

However, the Great Britain international (pictured by Scott Wiggins and courtesy of the Elite League) added: “We have a handful of guys working out there and competing, but we had some passengers.

“When you don’t have a full team competing it is a lot of defending to do, and we did a lot of defending. We have also done a lot of defending in recent games and some injuries are starting to pop up.

“We have to get these guys up to compete. Tough times right now but we will keep going.”

On Sunday, Dundee Stars cruised to an 8-3 victory over their arch rivals, Flyers, at Kirkcaldy to aid their play-off push, but it was another sad night for the home side who were blown away in the first session.

The Tayside team returned to the dressing-room with a 5-1 lead and there was no way back for the Elite league bottom-markers who eventually capitulated 8-3.

Curran’s men won the middle stanza 1-0 but lost the third 3-1 and were outshot 40-29 over the 60 minutes.

Philippe Sanche and Kameron Kielly scored doubles in the big win and the goal rush started after only seven minutes when Sanche was in the right place at the right time to convert.

Like this: Like Loading...