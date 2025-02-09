A major search has been taking place in the River Forth on Sunday afternoon after abandoned clothing was found on a beach in Edinburgh.

Coastguards and RNLI lifeboat crews from South Queensferry and Kinghorn were despatched.

A spokesperson for RNLI South Queensferry said: “Our team have been out searching the coastline around Silverknowes Beach in Edinburgh this afternoon after a set of clothes was located on the shoreline close to the Boardwalk Beach Cafe.

“We are seeking any information if any members of the public may have seen anyone wearing the clothes pictured below in this area around noon today (9th Feb).

“If you have any information in relation to this incident please call 999 and ask for Coastguard.”

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: “At 12.53pm today, HM Coastguard received reports of unattended clothing east of Crammond Village, near to Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from South Queensferry, Leven and Fisherrow were called to conduct a search, alongside RNLI lifeboats from South Queensferry and Kinghorn.

“Police Scotland have also been informed and the incident remains ongoing.”

A major search by HM Coastguard and RNLI Queensferry and Kinghorn has been conducted this afternoon as a pile of clothing was found on Silverknowes Promenade



[image or embed] — The Edinburgh Reporter (@edinreporter.bsky.social) 9 February 2025 at 19:12

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. Police officer carrying evidence bags PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. Police officer carrying evidence bags PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard, RNLI and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard, RNLI and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard, RNLI and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Coastguard and police launched a search at Silverknowes Promenade after abandoned clothing was found on the beach. PHOTO Alan Simpson 9 February 2025

Like this: Like Loading...