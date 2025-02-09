The Edinburgh travel agent, Barrhead Travel, returns with a popular information event after continued demand for cruise holidays.

Barrhead Travel Fort Kinnaird and Cameron Toll will host in-store cruise events with exclusive offers and expert advice

The Fort Kinnaird event will take place on 20 February and the event at Cameron Toll takes place on 27 February, offering everyone attending the chance to hear directly from industry experts and take advantage of specially negotiated prices with added value benefits. The line-up will feature a variety of cruise supplier representatives including MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean, P&O Cruises and many more.

Last year, cruise continued to take centre stage for holidaymakers with Barrhead Travel reporting that cruises accounted for more than one third of all holiday bookings. The most popular itineraries for cruising included the Mediterranean from both Southampton and Barcelona, Caribbean itineraries from Miami and Barbados, and cruising the Norwegian Fjords.

Canada and Alaska itineraries are also in high demand as people seek adventure options, and the agency will have Canada specialists at the event to help create bespoke trips.

Michelle Thomson, Barrhead Travel Fort Kinnaird manager, said: “Cruise holidays have been growing in popularity over the last five years and we’re expecting another year of high demand as people opt for holidays at sea.

“One of the things we love most about cruising is that it gives you the opportunity to visit multiple destinations in one go – as well as offering fantastic value-for-money. This is one of the many reasons that is attracting families to the cruise market.

“Our annual cruise event continues to be a key date for a number of our regular customers and we’re looking to welcoming our customers in-store and helping them discover the perfect cruise getaway and take advantage of our exclusive offers.”

To register for the cruise event, please visit https://www.barrheadtravel.co.uk/events

